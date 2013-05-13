MTV Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

MTV's schedule is constantly changing. They usually have at least 3 nights of primetime first-run programs, while the other nights are either re-runs or other specials. They fill gaps in the schedule by showing feature films and a few acquired series relevant to their audience. The timeslots leading up to premieres are usually a marathon of episodes of weeks' past. They rely on a lot of repetition in the form of marathons, especially on the weekends. They also make good use of tent poling by scheduling longstanding reliable series like THE REAL WORLD at 10PM and new, untested content either right before or at 10:30 or 11PM.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Following a subpar March, MTV was able to rebound this April in both the monthly and yearly ratings. Compared to last month, MTV was up 11% and 23% respectively among men and women 18 – 49. From a yearly standpoint, the young male demo was up by the same margin and women were up a full 33%.

The network aired its annual MOVIE AWARDS and enjoyed a significant rise in viewership compared to last year. Numbers among the 18 – 49 demo were up more than 40% thanks in part to interest in mega-blockbuster THE AVENGERS, which won Best Movie.

The AWARDS, which was MTV’s highest rated telecast overall, were significantly female skewing. Among women 18 – 49, the event was on par with a premiere episode of TEEN MOM II.

MOM, which enjoyed a strong April, had two episodes that outperformed the AWARDS among women 18 - 49. Overall, the popular show was up 14% among women 18 – 49 compared to March. While the show’s ratings are considerably more modest that those of its heyday in 2011, the show is displaying some staying power. Its general decline has leveled off, and its fourth season (which aired its final at the end of the month) never dipped to the series low experienced in season three.

Mondays, which aired MOM, were the most popular night among women 18 – 49 by an impressive degree. The night was up 7% among women compared to last month and up an incredible 263% from last year. The explosion in female viewership makes sense: Mondays in April 2012 featured RIDICULOUSNESS and ROB DYRDEK’S FANTASY FACTORY. Monday night’s year-to-year scheduling transition took its toll on male 18 – 49 viewership, however: the demo was down 23%.

One of MTV’s more popular scripted programs, AWKWARD, returned in mid-April. The show’s premiere was up substantially from its season one debut, but failed to match the performance of its second season opener. AWKWARD aired a double episode premiere and experienced a notable jump in viewership for its second episode. Following the doubleheader premiere, female ratings fell sharply and reached a series low.

SNOOKI & JWOWW closed out its second season at the beginning of the month. Unfortunately, the finale failed to surpass typical episode numbers and fell far below the season’s premiere. Nevertheless, MTV has renewed the show, apparently feeling the numbers were strong enough to merit a third season.

THE REAL WOLRD continues to display impressive longevity as it rolled ahead with its 28th season. The program was the fourth most watched overall and helped boost Wednesday nights. Among women 18 – 49, Wednesdays were up 67% from March, which predominantly featured reruns of RIDICULOUSNESS.

RIDICULOUSNESS, which aired premiere eps on Thursday, garnered the highest rated telecasts among men with the exception of the AWARDS. Thursdays were also the highest rated night among men. The show displayed no change among men 18 – 49 compared to March.

Similarly themed male-skewing show FAILOSOPHY was a far cry from RIDICULOUSNESS. The newer show followed RIDICULOUSNESS on Thursday nights but failed to retain half of its audience. On the bright side, the show did not dip among men 18 – 49 compared to last month.

New show GIRL CODE premiered in late April to encouraging ratings. The series debut piqued the interest of women 18 – 49, securing a place within the demo’s top ten most watched telecasts.