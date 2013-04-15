MTV Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

MTV's schedule is constantly changing. They usually have at least 3 nights of primetime first-run programs, while the other nights are either re-runs or other specials. They fill gaps in the schedule by showing feature films and a few acquired series relevant to their audience. The timeslots leading up to premieres are usually a marathon of episodes of weeks' past. They rely on a lot of repetition in the form of marathons, especially on the weekends. They also make good use of tent poling by scheduling longstanding reliable series like THE REAL WORLD at 10PM and new, untested content either right before or at 10:30 or 11PM.

MARCH 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2013 vs. March 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

This March, MTV was down in key demographics from both a monthly and yearly perspective. In particular, ratings among women 18 – 49 were down 19% from both standpoints. TEEN MOM – despite being the network’s most popular show – contributed to MTV’s subpar month.

MOM’s overall ratings have declined noticeably with each passing season. In keeping with this downward trajectory, March’s season four episodes failed to maintain the momentum set by February’s season three finale.

Regardless, the program still produced a dedicated – if fading – audience among women 18 – 49. The demo helped establish MOM’s five premiere episodes as MTV’s top telecasts of the month.

Mondays, which aired premiere MOM episodes, were MTV’s most watched night of the week by a wide margin. While Mondays were down 18% among women 18 - 49 from February (which also featured MOM) the night was up a full 350% compared to last year. March 2012 featured new episodes of ROB DYRDEK’S FANTASY FACTORY and reruns of RIDICULOUSNESS.

This March, RIDICULOUSNESS featured new episodes as it continued its third season. The show did well for the MTV, amassing the network’s strongest audience among men 18 – 49. Among young male viewers, RIDICULOUSNESS’s five premiere episodes were the top telecasts of March.

FAILOSOPHY – an attempt to build upon the success of RIDICULOUSNESS – entered into its second month on MTV. While FAILOSOPHY has not yet found RIDICULOUSNESS’s success, it has proven a suitable complement to the original show on Thursday nights. FAILOSOPHY was up 27% from the month before.

SNOOKI & JWOWW, meanwhile, had a tougher time of it. The show was down 15% among women 18 – 49 compared to last month – a decline reflected by its Tuesday night slot, which was down 13% overall in the same demo. The show also failed to match season one's average numbers. Despite diminishing ratings, SNOOKI had the most viewed premiere telecasts after MOM.

The 28th season of THE REAL WORLD kicked off in March but failed to draw in as many viewers as the previous season’s premiere. The premiere telecast also failed to measure up to reruns of both SNOOKI and MOM.

Fellow long-running reality show TRUE LIFE fared better, ending up the fifth most watched program on the network with a sturdy audience among women 18 – 49.

Controversial show BUCKWILD will not return for a second season following the death of cast member Shain Gandee.