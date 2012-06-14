MTV Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

MTV's schedule is constantly changing. They usually have at least 3 nights of primetime first-run programs, while the other nights are either re-runs or other specials. They fill gaps in the schedule by showing feature films and a few acquired series relevant to their audience. The timeslots leading up to premieres are usually a marathon of episodes of weeks' past. They rely on a lot of repetition in the form of marathons, especially on the weekends. They also make good use of tent poling by scheduling longstanding reliable series like THE REAL WORLD at 10pm and new, untested content either right before or at 10:30 or 11pm.

May 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Aside from the occasional strong performance here and there, May was another disappointing month for the network. Compared to last month, ratings among younger viewers (18-49) were uniformly down. Yearly ratings were a bit more encouraging: though numbers were predominantly lower, male viewership saw a surprising jump.

The boost in male ratings is largely a result of male-skewing movies in conjunction with the second season of RIDICULOUSNESS. RIDICULOUSNESS – which was down a paltry 2% from April – found the bulk of its audience among men aged 18-49. Mondays, which featured premiere episodes of the Rob Dyrdek helmed clip show, were the strongest nights among men. Male oriented films such as 8 MILE and BOYZ IN THE HOOD on Saturday also increased male ratings.

The seventh season of AMERICA’S BEST DANCE CREW was the network’s most popular program overall. The show continues to be very popular among young women aged 18-49. Still, premiere episodes of DANCE could not save Wednesdays from a yearly decline. Wednesdays in May 2011 featured episodes of REAL WORLD XXV.

The most viewed program by women 18-49 was the fourth season of 16 AND PREGNANT. Each of the month’s four telecasts (including the season premiere) fared very well for the network among young women. Thanks to PREGNANT, Tuesdays were the most viewed night of the week among women aged 18-49 and 25-54. The show has also managed to retain the vast majority its audience: its premiere episode ratings among women 18-49 in May 2012 are only slightly down from May 2011.

May saw the premiere of unscripted show MONEY FROM STRANGERS. The show – which entails a comedian giving streetwalkers cash to pull pranks on unsuspecting bystanders – performed well among men aged 18-49. MONEY technically earned higher ratings than the similarly themed PUNK’D but the latter had far more reruns (which dragged down overall numbers). The ratings for the show also dropped after its premiere.

THE PAULY D PROJECT continued to slip in the ratings as it entered into its second month on air. Despite the fall, it remained one of the network’s higher ranked shows for the month of May.

In preparation for its second season premiere in June, TEEN WOLF aired a special “Origins” episode. The one-hour special greatly underperformed compared to a typical episode, failing to muster its typical 18-49 demo.

ADAM YAUCH: REMEMBERING A BEASTIE BOY was the lowest rated program of the month.