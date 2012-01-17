MTV Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

MTV's schedule is constantly changing. They usually have at least 3 nights of primetime first-run programs, while the other nights are either re-runs or other specials. They fill gaps in the schedule by showing feature films and a few acquired series relevant to their audience. The timeslots leading up to premieres are usually a marathon of episodes of weeks' past. They rely on a lot of repetition in the form of marathons, especially on the weekends. They also make good use of tent poling by scheduling longstanding reliable series like THE REAL WORLD at 10pm and new, untested content either right before or at 10:30 or 11pm.

DECEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

MTV closed out 2011 on a high note, bolstering confidence for the new year. Both the monthly and the yearly numbers were up significantly regardless of the lack of major premieres.

The network’s greatest success was actually reruns of the second season of TEEN MOM. While the show does not return until later this year, droves of eager viewers made due with old episodes of the hit show.

The show was especially popular among young women aged 18-49. This prized demo helped make Tuesday nights the biggest night by a wide margin. The night was also up among young women by a staggering 210% compared to last month.

While Tuesday nights enjoyed the largest monthly increase, every night save Saturday saw improvement.

The underperforming Saturday nights primarily featured re-runs of RIDICULOUSNESS. While premiere episodes of the show tend to do well with viewers, RIDICULOUSNESS failed to find an audience in its Saturday timeslot.

Mondays, on the other hand, were much more positive. All four of RIDICULOUSNESS’S premiere episodes managed to crack the top 15 telecasts for the month. The show was only the tenth most watched MTV show for the month – a misleading statistic considering an incredible 49 telecasts of RIDICULOUSNESS were aired. So even though new episodes were popular among viewers, repeated reruns dragged down the program’s overall ratings.

The reinvigorated classic BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD continues to gain strong ratings even though the initial flare of curious interest has dimmed. The cartoon consistently draws in a sizable 18-49 male crowd.

The new, animated show GOOD VIBES scored the nearly same amount of young viewers as BEAVIS but couldn’t garner many viewers from the older 25-54 demographic. Unlike BEAVIS, VIBES does not have an older, pre-existing audience to fall back upon.

I USED TO BE FAT returned in late December with the beginning of season “1B.” The single telecast of the show fell roughly in the middle of the ratings lineup. Ratings among young women were strong while male viewership was predictably low.

TRUE LIFE was essentially a non-factor with relatively low ratings and very few telecasts.

NICK CANNON’S WILD ‘N OUT was the clear loser of the month. The show’s weak performance isn’t much of a surprise considering OUT was canceled in ’07.