Monday, July 15 Top 50 Programs

Monday July 15, 2013 -- All-Inclusive Take On The Dailies

Nothing has been able to topple UNDER THE DOME since its debut, not even a literal home run from ESPN. DOME held its 2.7 adult 18-49 rating again this week, edging out ESPN's live coverage of the HOME RUN DERBY. It looks like the HOME RUN DERBY brought new viewers to their TV sets on Monday night, rather than poaching viewers from other shows. Cable's usual top Monday night contender,VH1's LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA maintained its 1.9 rating and its fourth place position overall. The DERBY did knock one of USA's WWE runs and Univision's CORAZON INDOMABLE out of the top 10 park, but their ratings were the same or better than last week's performance.

Top 50 Nightly Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD A18-49 ratings)