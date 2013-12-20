Mobile DTV Expands to Kindle

Audiovox Electronics has announced that the Audiovox mobiletv receiver is now compatible with Kindle HD Fire tablets.

The receiver allows users to get Dyle mobile TV services in 38 markets, reaching about 57% of the U.S. using the recently released app from the Amazon Appstore for Android, Kindle Fire, Fire HDX, Fire HDX 8.9 and Fire HD 8.9.

The Audiovox mobiletv receiver was already compatible with both iOS (30-pin and Lightning adapters) and Android devices.

Dyle mobile TV is operated by Mobile Content Venture (MCV), a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups and major broadcasters.

"The ability to add Amazon Kindle Fire users expands the growing list of consumers who want the live TV experience at their fingertips and provides our retail partners with another compelling reason to support the product," said Tom Malone, president of Audiovox Electronics Corp. in a statement. "We believe this development combined with the continued addition of stations and markets make this a must have product for consumers who want to enjoy their favorite programming across multiple screens while at home or on-the-go.”

"With the additional compatibility across Amazon Kindle HD Fire tablets, Dyle mobile TV technology will reach a new target audience that value a range of content on their mobile devices," added Erik Moreno, co-general manager of Mobile Content Venture in a statement.