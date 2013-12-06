MBPT Spotlight: SNTA’s Holiday Sales Pitch Again Looking To Lead Marketers Into Syndicated TV

The Syndicated Network Television Association (SNTA) has released its annual holiday shopping research aimed at motivating media agencies and their clients to spend more holiday ad dollars in syndicated television shows.

Its pitch to marketers includes data offering some fine ad tidings of the season: numbers showing top rated syndication shows are twice as cost efficient as network primetime programming in reaching December viewers, figures proving more top 10 syndicated shows reach weekend shoppers, and indications that 18 syndicated shows have a higher composition of young adult tablet owners than those who watch primetime network fare.

The study says syndicated TV viewers are heavy online shoppers, and that Old Navy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Forever 21 and Dress Barn are popular among those who watch. The study also points out that syndication viewers shop at health and personal care stores more than network TV viewers do, specifically listing CVS, RiteAid, Walgreens, Bath & Body Works, The Body Shop and Sephora as prime shopping locations.

Syndicated TV viewers also shop more at Macy’s, Kohl’s and Target than viewers of network primetime TV, the study says.

The study is based on data from MRI, Kantar and Nielsen, including Nielsen NPower C3 ratings. Using numbers from last December, the data shows that off-network series The Big Bang Theory in syndication averaged a 4.0 18-49 demo rating, Family Guy averaged a 2.7, Two and a Half Men maintained a 2.4 and How I Met Your Mother averaged 1.9. In total, 16 syndicated series each individually rated higher in the demo last December than the cumulative 1.0 average of the broadcast network repeats.

The study using Kantar data shows the cumulative five English-language broadcast networks’ CPM rate, excluding sports programming, to index 131% higher than the top rated syndication shows.

Tablet owners in the 18-34 demo are heavy watchers in syndication of King of the Hill,Family Guy, The Office, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, Futurama, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Friends and TMZ, in that order. Tablet owners among the 18-49 demo are heavy syndication watchers of, in order, 30 Rock, The Office, How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, King of the Hill, Friends and TMZ. All over index compared to cumulative network primetime viewers.

Department Store Bargains

According to the study, favorite syndicated shows of Macy’s, Kohl’s and Target shoppers include Access Hollywood, Meet the Browns, House of Payne, The Doctors, Live With Kelly and Michael, Entertainment Tonight, Friends, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, TMZ, Dr. Phil, The Closer and Judge Mathis, among others.

And smartphone shoppers are heavy syndication viewers of King of the Hill, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Family Guy, Wendy Williams, Steve Harvey, How I Met Your Mother and TMZ.

The study cites MRI data that shows heavy watchers of syndicated talk shows, entertainment news shows, court shows, game shows and sitcoms all make more jewelry purchases than cumulative primetime broadcast TV viewers.

The 30-page study of course is an SNTA sales pitch aimed at bringing more scatter dollars into the syndicated TV marketplace during December, but media buyers can check out the data for themselves before deciding whether a syndication buy might bring more good cheer to their clients.