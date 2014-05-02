B&C BEYOND: May 5, 2014

COMMUNITY

Click here to view this week's Community.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from industry events such as the 2014 MTV Upfront Presentation on April 24 at the Beacon Theatre in New York and Fox Networks’ NCTA cocktail party at WP24 in Los Angeles on April 29.

Click here to view more photos.

Aereo Watch

Mel's Diner: An Upfront Abruzzese

Univision Still Stalking English-Language Broadcast Bucks

Roland Martin: Sterling Story Can Promt Larger Conversation

News Makes Viewers More Receptive to Ads

Earnings Webcast: The Walt Disney Company, Discovery, Cablevision, Scripps Networks Interactive, AMC Networks, Gray Television and CBS.