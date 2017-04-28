B&C BEYOND: May 1, 2017
By Luke McCord
Sapan, Carroll Get Big Pay Hikes at AMC Networks
Scripps to Launch Kellie Pickler-Ben Aaron Talker This Fall
Disney Says 160 ABC Affiliates Signed Up for Over-The-Top
Study: Buyers Mistake Their Media Habits for Consumers’ Habits
Complete Coverage of NAB Show 2017
Cheddar to Mix Some OTA With its OTT
