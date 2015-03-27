B&C BEYOND: March 30, 2015

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from events like WE’s “The Evolution of Relationship Reality Shows” at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on March 19 and WGN America’s 'Salem' party at SXSW Film at Speakeasy in Austin, Texas on March 13.

Click here to view more photos.

FCC's Hoffman: Diversity Is Good Business

Discovery Life's RX: Medical Dramas and Sex

Harmon Initially Apprehensive to Take 'Community' to Yahoo

Where to Be, What to Watch