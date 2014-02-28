B&C BEYOND: March 3, 2014
By Luke McCord
COMMUNITY
FF/RWD
With Classic Show's Return, The Sky's the Limit
Schmooze
View photos from industry events such as the Royal Television Society’s Television Journalism Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane Hotel in London on Feb. 19 and a 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago P.D.' Museum of Broadcast Communications panel session in Chicago on Feb. 19.
Advanced Advertising
View photos from B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising summit at the Grand Hyatt in New York on Feb. 27.
Advanced Ads: 40% Of Comcast VOD Viewing Is In C3 Window
Advanced Ads: Pricing, Speed Will Drive Insertable Advertising
Advanced Ads: Addressability Is Paying Off, Panelists Say
Advanced Ads: Interactive Panelists Wonder When Scale Will Arrive
Advanced Ads: Gillman: Screen Size Influences Viewing Behavior
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.