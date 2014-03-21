B&C BEYOND: March 24, 2014
By Luke McCord
COMMUNITY
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from industry events such as PaleyFest 2014 honoring 'Lost' with a 10th anniversary reunion panel at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on March 16 and the film premiere of 'Veronica Mars' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on March 12.
Click here to view more photos.
Next TV Summit
View photos from B&C/Multichannel News' Next TV Summit at the Grand Hyatt in New York on March 18 and 19.
Click here to view more photos.
Profiting From Video Advertising: The 2014 Digital NewFronts and Beyond
Media General Merger Makes More March Madness
Next TV Summit:
Social Media Activity Factors in Ad, Carriage Talks
Twitter's Big (And Somewhat Unplanned) Oscar Moment
Vubiquity's Antonellis Says Speed Is Key
Connecting Viewers Simply, Smartly
Evolving Digital Landscape a Game of 'Whac-A-Mole'
Appetite for Streaming Video Growing Faster than Industry Can Adapt
Viacom Settlement Illustrates Media Acceptance for YouTube
Monetizing Social Engagement Is The New Challenge
Comcast Testing TV Everywhere Authentication On Apple TV, Roku Devices
Hulu Sale Uncertainty Swayed CBS' SVOD Deals
Venture Capitalists Get View of Tech's Cutting Edge
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.