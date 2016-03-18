B&C BEYOND: March 21, 2016
By Luke McCord
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like 'The Americans' season 4 premiere event March 5 at the NYU Skirball Center in New York and the USTA Foundation’s annual fund-raising reception for youth scholarships and grants March 7 at the Essex House in New York.
Click here to view more photos.
Guest Blog: Baseball's Coming Media Revenue Crisis
FandangoNOW Launch Timed to ‘Star Wars’ Digital Release
Where to Be, What to Watch
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.