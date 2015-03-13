B&C BEYOND: March 16, 2015

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FF/RWD:

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from events like PaleyFest LA 2015 presented by The Paley Center for Media at the Dolby Theatre and a celebration of Deborah Norville’s 20th anniversary as anchor of 'Inside Edition' at Carnegie Hall’s May Dining Room in New York on March 3.

Click here to view more photos.

Programmatic Part of the Upfront #AdvancedAd

Data Mining Spurs Political Ad Buying #AdvancedAd

Programmatic Matters, But Not as Much as It Will #AdvancedAd

NBCUniversal is Focusing on a ‘Total Audience Solution’ #AdvancedAd

Programmatic TV ‘Not a Race to the Bottom’ #AdvancedAd

Ad Buyers Want Precise Metrics #AdvancedAd

News Orgs Ponder Flight Pattern of Drone Rules

Broadcast Is 'Gold' Standard, Smith Says

Where to Be, What to Watch

Michael Powell Network Neutrality Policy Statement