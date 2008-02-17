Lifetime Strategic Opportunities - February 2008

IN DEVELOPMENT



ALESSANDRA (REALITY)

A talk show hosted by Alessandra Rampollo, who focuses on relationships and celebrity interviews.

Premiere Date: TBA.

ALLIGATOR POINT (COMEDY)

Cybill Shepherd, Lauren Stamile, Brian Patrick Wade, Robyn Lively, Leslie Jordan, Joel McCrary and Charlie Robinson are all set to star in an updated take on the 2003 comedy pilot, about an eccentric group of Floridians who find refuge in the Southern hospitality of Mae's Oyster Bar whose lives change when a Yankee becomes part of their disjointed family. Premiere Date: TBA.



AT RISK (DRAMA)

Patricia Cornwall's NY Times bestseller novel which focuses on Massachusetts state investigator Win Garano, a shrewd man of mixed-race background and a not inconsiderable chip on his shoulder, D.A. Monique Lamont, a hard-charging woman with powerful ambitions and a troubling willingness to cut corners, and Garano's grandmother, who has certain unpredictable talents that are not to be ignored.

Premiere Date: TBA





BAILEY WEGGINS (DRAMA)

A 1-hour drama adapted from the book series by Kate White about a newly divorced New York City investigative reporter working for a news magazine show.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Lionsgate.



THE BIG MATCH (REALITY)

Paul Buccieri's Granada America has landed a pilot order from the cable channel for a new game show in which 100 single men compete for a dream date with one woman.

Premiere Date: TBA



BLONDE CHARITY MAFIA(DOCU/DRAMA)

A docu-series which will chronicle the lives of three twentysomething D.C. socialites who are prominent on the Beltway fund-raiser scene.

Premiere Date: TBA. 6 x 30. Produced by PB&J Television.



BURNT TOAST (DRAMA)

A 1-hour drama adapted from Teri Hatcher's book which centers on a forty-something single mom.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by ABC Television Studio.

CAMPING WITH THE IN-LAWS (REALITY)

A one-hour format that has engaged couples living with their future in-laws.

Premiere Date: TBA.





CHAMBERMAID (DRAMA)

A 1-hour drama based on the novel by Saira Rao about a young attorney who clerks for a powerful federal judge.

Premiere Date: TBA. Executive producers are Paula Weinstein and Jeffrey Levine.

CONSPIRACY (THRILLER)

A legal thriller about a young Washington-based lawyer who wins a huge and highly publicized case and realizes later realizes her client was was, in fact, guilty.

Premiere Date: TBA. One hour. Executive Produced by Gary Randall and Fox TV Studios.



DEADBEAT DADS (REALITY)

This series will follow National Child Support founder Jiim Durham as he confronts deadbeat fathers..

Premiere Date: TBA.



DEPARTMENT STORE, THE (REALITY)

A young woman takes a job at Chicago's most posh deaprtment store unaware that she is the illegitimate daughter of the owner of the store. ABC Studios and The Mark Gordon Company producing.

Premiere Date: TBA.

ELECTION (DRAMA)

Husband-and-wife political consultants apply their experience when they become campaign managers in a hotly contested Washington, D.C. high-school election for student body president. Executive Producers: RJ Cutler, Andrea Buchanan, Todd DeLorenzo, Brillstein-Grey.

Premiere Date: TBA.



FALLEN, THE (DRAMA)

Based on the novel by T. Jefferson Parker of the same name.

Premiere Date: TBA.



FAMILY PRACTICE (DRAMA)

A woman working in a large Chicago law firm owned by an large affluent family. Starring Anne Archer & Beau Bridges.

Premiere Date: TBA.



FIREBRAND (ANIMATED)

A female superhero, from Marvel Comics.

Premiere Date: TBA.



THE FRONT (DRAMA)

Patricia Cornwall's sequel novel to AT RISK

Premiere Date: TBA





THE FUNERAL PLANNER (COMEDY)

A comedy about a woman who creates an event-planning company designed to turn funerals into celebrations.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GEORGIA O'KEEFE (DRAMA)

A biopic headlined by Joan Allen and Jeremy Irons.

Premiere Date: September 19th, 2009.



HOUSE OF HILTON (DRAMA)

Based on the book by the same name by Jerry Oppenheimer that takes a look at one of America's most famous family dynasties.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Jaffe/Braunstein Films.





THE HUMAN ZOO (DRAMA)

A new "All About Eve"-esque drama about a New York-based newspaper.

Premiere Date: TBA.



JUDGEMENT DAY (REALITY)

A 1-hour pilot where the audience will vote off seven women one at a time based on their answers to questions and how they handle certain challenges.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox Television Studios.

KARAOKE QUEEN (REALITY)

Follows twenty-something women who are crazy about karaoke.

Premiere Date: TBA.

LIBERTYVILLE (COMEDY)

A multi-camera comedy pilot, about a divorced mother named Susie (Christine Ebersole) fearful of dating whose life is complicated by her lazy 22-year-old daughter and cantankerous father who live with her. Tom Saunders is behind the half-hour, which comes from Keith Samples's Media Rights Capital and executive producer Caryn Mandabach.

Premiere Date: TBA.

LONG ISLAND CONFIDENTIAL (DRAMA)

The story revolves around a homicide detective, returning to her home town in Long Island and finds it is tough to go back home again, or at least re-visit the past.

Premiere Date: TBA.



LOVELY AND TALENTED (DRAMA)

A 1-hour drama set in the San Fernando Valley about a divorcee who opens an acting studio for women.

Premiere Date: TBA. Denise DiNovi executive produces along with co-executive producer/writer Eileen Walls.

LOVE SICK (DRAMA)

Sue William Silverman's memoir, subtitled "One Woman's Journey through Sexual Addiction." An attractive married woman with a seemingly normal life who has a dirty little secret - she is a sex addict.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE MADNESS OF JANE (DRAMA)

A one-hour drama pilot starring Ever Carradine as a neurologist who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox 21.



MARRY ME (DRAMA)

A limited run anthology series about a couple who meet in the pilot episode and are married by the 13th episode.

Premiere Date: TBA



MILE HIGH (DRAMA)

A 1-hour drama taken from the British SKY ONE series that follows the work and play time of the cabin crew of an up-and-coming airline company.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by ABC Television Studio.



MISTRESSES (DRAMA)

Bbased on a BBC series, is about how the bonds of college friendships continue to grow among a group of women as they experience life's unexpected twists and turns.

Premiere Date: TBA



MONA LISA SMILE (DRAMA)

A one-hour drama based on the movie.

Premiere Date: TBA



MULTIPLE MAYHEM (DOCU-SOAP)

A series about familiies with twins, triplets, or more.

Premiere Date: TBA



MURDER IN SUBURBIA (DRAMA)

A one-hour series adapted fom the hit British series.

Premiere Date: TBA



MYSTIC PIZZA: ANOTHER SLICE (DRAMA)

A one-hour back-door pilot based on the hit movie.

Premiere Date: TBA





PREGNANCY PACT (DRAMA)

Thora Birch and Nancy Travis are the first to be cast in the original movie, which is inspired by "the true story of the boom of teen pregnancies at Gloucester High School in Massachusetts."

Premeire Date: TBA



THE PREMIER AND I (REALITY)

Lisa Raye McCoy-Misick, newly dubbed first lady of the Turks and Caicos Islands and her new husband the Premier Michael Misick. They will track the relationship between the actress and her husband of 17 months.

Premiere Date: TBA.





PROJECT PYGMALION (REALITY)

PYGMALION which will remake a plain girl and give her entree into high society. Produced by the Weinstein Co.

Premiere Date: TBA.



QUEENS OF THE RODEO (COMEDY/DRAMA)

A series that is set in the world of the rodeo circuit.

Premiere Date: TBA



RACING FOR TIME (DRAMA)

The inspiring and uplifting story is about a male prison guard who creates an unconventional sports program for some of the toughest and most violent female offenders at a juvenile correctional facility in an attempt to teach them teamwork, discipline and self-esteem.

Premiere Date: TBA.

REAL WOMEN/REAL LIVES (wt) (ANTHOLOGY)

A series about three unqiue women tackling a common situation in different ways.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SALSA AND THE CITY (REALITY)

A weekly docu-soap Salsa that follows the lives of a talented group of salsa dancers in Los Angeles. Celebrity/actor/host Mario Lopez will be featured in each episode as our dancers find themselves at the salsa club owned by the talented Dancing with the Stars alum.

Premiere Date: TBA

SEARCH FOR THE GREATEST AMERICAN RECIPE (REALITY)

Chef Tyler Florence will travel to seven regions of the country to find unique homegrown recipes. Regional finalists would then compete in a cooking competition that would lead to the winning "Greatest American Recipe.

Premiere Date: TBA



SHERRI (COMEDY)

Loosely based on Sherri Shepherd's personal list, a co-host on ABC's "The View". The series centers around a newly single mom, paralegal and part-time comedienne-actress who tries to get back into the dating scene and move on with her life after divorcing her cheating husband. Sherri finds solace and support among her girlfriends at the office while juggling her hectic life.

Premiere Date: October 5th, 2009. 12 x 60.



SWORN ENEMIES (REALITY)

Two enemies in high school who are reunited and then thrown together for a weekend to see if they stay rivals or become friends.

Premiere Date: TBA.



THE AMAZING MRS. PRITCHARD (DRAMA)

Based on the U.K. miniseries of the same name, a supermarket manager runs for governor and wins.

Premiere Date: TBA





THE SKIN I'M IN (DRAMA)

A racially diverse young woman drops out of medical school to live with each of her divorced parents and realizes she is from two very different worlds.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SORORITY WARS (DRAMA)

Featuring Courtney Thorne-Smith,Faith Ford and Lucy Hale.

Premiere Date: October 17th, 2009



TRUMP TOWER (DRAMA)

A soap executive produced and narrated by Donald Trump, set in a fictional penthouse at the real Trump Towers in Manhattan.

Premiere Date: TBA

TOTAL KNOCKOUT (REALITY)

A group of three challengers with a pre-existing relationship take on a recurring group of celebrity stylists in makeover competitions

Premiere Date: TBA.

TOUGH AS NAILS (REALITY)

A series about women running a multi-million dollar construction company.

Premiere Date: TBA.



THE VALERIE BERTINELLI PROJECT(COMEDY)

A newly divorced mother who must run her ex-husband's failing hardware business.

Premiere Date: TBA.





THE VERDICT (DRAMA)

A judicial themed drama that enters on the "crime of the century" trial of a female celebrity who has been accused of having her lover murdered. Pilot ordered, produced by Lionsgate, executive producer Jonathan Prince.

Premiere Date: TBA.



12 MEN OF CHRISTMAS

Premiere Date: December 5th, 2009

VICTORIA WOODHULL (DRAMA)

A period piece and true story about the first woman to run for President of the U.S. in 1872.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Barbara Lieberman Films in association with Robert Greenwald Productions.



THE VIRGIN OF AKRON, OHIO(DRAMA)

A woman who moves home from NYC to live with her family after a brief stay in rehab.

Premiere Date: TBA

