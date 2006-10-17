Lifetime Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2006
NETWORK: Lifetime Television
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Connect, Play, Share"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Lifetime is dedicated to offering quality entertainment and informational programming, in addition to advocating a wide range of issues that affect women and their families.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Drama, Comedy, Documentaries, Reality, Specials
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: 18-49 Women
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 96.4 million
PARENT COMPANY:A&E Television Networks (the partnership between Disney/ABC, Hearst Corp. and NBC Universal, has officially acquired Lifetime Entertainment Services, the companies announced 8/27/09)
SISTER NETWORKS: A&E, Bio, Crime & Investigation, History, History en Español, History International, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, Military History,
CONTACT INFO:Main Address: 2049 Century Park East, Suite 840, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Main Phone: 310-556-7500
President/CEO, Lifetime Entertainment Services: Andrea Wong
Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Lifetime Networks: JoAnn Alfano
SVP, Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Scott Garner
SVP, Original Movies: Tanya Lopez
SVP, Series Programming & Develoment: Nina Lederman
SVP, Production: Colleen McCormick
VP, Original Movies: Stephen Bulka
VP, Reality Programming: David Hillman
VP, Reality Programming: Sandy Varo
VP, Reality Programming: David Gross
VP, Acquisitions: Elizabeth Cullen
VP, Series Development and Current Programming: Julia Gunn
VP, Production: Julie Stern
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The Lifetime Original Programming department is on the west coast, and all original programming ideas should be sent to that office. Finished acquisitions are sent to the east coast programming department. All materials must be submitted by an attorney, production company, or agent. They do not accept unsolicited materials. Lifetime does not accept pitches via e-mail.
COMPETITION: All top ten basic cable rated networks (i.e. USA, TBS, TNT), as well as niche female nets like (Oxygen & WE.)
NETWORK URL:http://www.lifetimetv.com
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:http://www.mylifetime.com/on-tv/schedule/daily
