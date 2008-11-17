Lifetime Performance/Schedule Analysis - November 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of November 24, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

18-49 Women.



OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

REBA, ARMY WIVES, HOW TO LOOK GOOD NAKED, WIFE SWAP and movies.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

In an aggressive scheduling strategy, Lifetime launced RITA ROCKS the network's first original prime-time comedy series in a decade, with five new episodes airing in a one week strip,on Monday, October 20 - Friday, October 24th at 8:30pm. By launching it behind REBA for five consecutive nights Lifetime's goal is to ensure the widest possible sampling. and build a strong one-hour comedy block by pairing these two very compatible shows.

While their broadcast counterparts have scheduled mostly reality fare and reruns, Lifetime has begun to debut a pack of original dramas and comedies for this summer. Lifetime is also in the primetime comedy business, developing a new half-hour series to join the top-rated REBA this fall.

Lifetime is doing pilots on two scripted shows. MISTRESSES, based on a BBC series, is about how the bonds of college friendships continue to grow among a group of women as they experience life's unexpected twists and turns. And DROP DEAD DIVA , about a gorgeous, 20-something aspiring actress who is very used to getting her way.

Lifetime has successfully brought back the network on Sunday nights with stellar originals such as ARMY WIVES.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER:

PREMIERES:



**September 7th - ARMY WIVES

**October 20th - RITA ROCKS at 8:30pm

**October 27th - LISA WILLIAMS (half-hour, 5 episodes special over 5 consecutive days)

FINALES:

**September 9th - HOW TO LOOK GOOD NAKED season #2 at 10pm

NOVEMBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**November 2008 - PROJECT RUNWAY

**November 2008 - BLUSH: THE SEARCH FOR AMERICA'S GREATEST MAKEUP ARTIST

FINALES:

**November 2nd - ARMY WIVES

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to October 2007, Lifetime's overall primetime averages were either slightly down or fell flat. Sunday nights however showed significant growth. Overall share and delivery was up +60%. The Sunday primetime movie was up +54% in delivery from one year ago.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall Monday-Sunday primetime averages in ratings, share and demo was down this month compared to September.Overall share and delivery was down -11%.Wednesday nights had some modest gains in delivery with Women 18-49 and Women 25-54.



While the prime movie was down a modest -3% in delivery this month, the Saturday prime movie was down substantially, and in all key demos. The repeatability factor didn't come into play this month. Tuesday night's WIFE SWAP and HOW TO LOOK GOOD NAKED didn't fare much better this month as well.

ARMY WIVES was also also down this month, but the decreases were modest. And good old reliable REBA was down in share/delivery overall, but specific demos of Women 18-49 and 25-54 share were up.

However, all is not glum with the network who's new tagline is "Connect, Play, Share". The premiere of RITA ROCKS on Monday, October 20th - and stripped across the week in the 8:30pm time slot was a huge success for the Channel. Having nearly 100% retention rate is almost unheard of when launching a new comedy. RITA looks like a winner, and we'll follow her in the weeks to come!

ADDITIONAL RATINGS:

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (off CBS). Deal reported at $82.5 million. Premieres Fall 2010.

WIFE SWAP (October 2008).Under the deal with Disney-ABC Domestic TV Distribution, Lifetime can run WIFE SWAP twice daily.Lifetime has secured the rights for 80 hour-long episodes, with 20 more to come in 2008.It would also be allowed to take any additional seasons produced, and this deal continues though 2012.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ARMY WIVES (season #3, 18 episodes)

RITA ROCKS (has been picked up for a full season. Net ordered seven additional episodes, bringing the first season order to 20)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

SIDE ORDER OF LIFE.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE GOLDEN GIRLS, THE NANNY, MY WORKOUT, DENISE AUSTIN'S DAILY WORKOUT, DENISE AUSTIN'S FIT & LITE, FRASIER, STILL STANDING, BLOOD TIES, MEDIUM, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, GREY'S ANATOMY