Lifetime Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 22, 2009)

CURENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

ARMY WIVES (DRAMA)

A sassy young women from the wrong side of the tracks marries a soldier and moves her kids onto an Army base.

Status:Currently airing season three. 36+ x 60. Produced by Mark Gordon Prods. and Touchstone Television.



DIET TRIBE (REALITY)

Reality series that follows the emotional journey of five friends as they attempt to go from "fat" to "fit."

Status:Season two to premiere. Produced by Pie Town Prods.

LISA WILLIAMS: LIFE AMONG THE DEAD (REALITY)

Using her uncanny abilities to see and speak with the dead, multi-talented English clairvoyant Lisa Williams brings messages from loved ones, answers questions and offers insights in spontaneous, heartwarming encounters with everyday Americans.

Status: 13 x 60. Produced by Merv Griffin Prods., Kimo Jagger Prods. and LAD Prods.

REBA (COMEDY)

A comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction.

Status: WB/CW off network acquisition. 125 x 30. Produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Acme Prods.

RITA ROCKS (COMEDY)

Rita Clemens, an overworked wife and mother is in the middle of a full-blown identity crisis.

Status: Season two has been ordered. 20 x 30. Produced by Lifetime Television and Media Rights Capital.

WIFE SWAP (REALITY)

Have you ever wondered whether the grass is greener on the other side of the fence? Two wives discover that it often isn't when they hand over the keys to their homes and literally switch families for two weeks.

Status:ABC off network acquistion.

MAY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

WIFE SWAP, WILL & GRACE, REBA and movies.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Lifetime's programming strategy is now all about women having choices. Once the cable channel best known for its women in peril flicks, Lifetime has taken the dive into edgy comedies and upcoming tele-novela style melodramas. They look for reality competition shows, game shows, scripted dramas geared to 25-54 demo. They are also looking for more series like DIVA, shows that have a sense of humor, and programming fare that has a lighter, escapist attitude.

Lifetime plans to pair DIVA with its hit drama ARMY WIVES on Sunday nights starting in June. The network is also looking for a third original show for that night.

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

ARMY WIVES (season #3) premiered on June 7th at 10pm

DROP DEAD DIVA will debut on July 12th at 9pm

PROJECT RUNWAYwill premiere on August 20th at 10pm

MODELS OF THE RUNWAY will premiere on August 20th at 11pm

GREY'S ANATOMY will premiere in September 2009

MEDIUM will premiere in September 2009

RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison

May 2009 vs 2008

Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 W25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm -21% -33% -14% -20%

Tuesday 8-11pm -25% 0% -36% -22%

Wednesday 8-11pm -23% -33% -21% -30%

Thursday 8-11pm -21% -28% -13% -18%

Friday 8-11pm -40% 0% -28% -25%

Saturday 8-11pm -17% -25% -4% -12%

Sunday 8-11pm -15% 20% 10% 15%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm -25% -17% -12% -17%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to May 2008, Lifetime's overall primetime averages were down. However, Sunday nights in particular showed some growth. Women 18-49 and 25-54 were up +4% and +9% in delivery from one year ago. The Sunday prime MOVIE was up with Adults 18-49 by +7%. And interestingly enough, male demos 18-49 was up +75% from one year ago.



Comparing Lifetime's Monday-Sunday primetime monthly average for ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share was down -8% and delivery was down -10%. Both Women 18-49 and 25-54 share fell flat and delivery was down.

WILL & GRACE which was double pumped and served as the new lead-in to movies last month, quickly left the schedule, and good old reliable REBA resumed. REBA does substantially better as a movie lead-in and in the key female demos. The prime MOVIE was down -7% this month. Lifetime scheduled mainly MOW's and original repeats of movies throughout the week, and isolated Thursday nights as theatrical films, the same strategy as the month before. All solid titles, some perhaps more dated than others. Friday nights continued with a double stack of WIFE SWAP which was down -5% in delivery.



Both Saturday and Sunday prime MOVIES were down this month. Saturday was down -43% and Sunday was down a modest -6%. The highlight of the month was a new original miniseries, MANEATER. Part 2 of MANEATER which aired on Sunday, May 31st doubled the Women 18-49 performance of the previous night to become the network's highest rated original longform of the year in the demographic (Lifetime press 6/2/09). Evens so, overall, not a stellar month for ratings.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

MAD MONEY (telefilm, by Overture Films) Deal reported just under $4 million. Premieres second quarter 2010.

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (off CBS). Deal reported at $82.5 million. Premieres Fall 2010.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ARMY WIVES (season #4, 18 episodes, debut 2010)

RITA ROCKS (season #2, 20 episodes ordered)

DIETTRIBE (season #2, 8 episodes, debuts summer '09)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

SIDE ORDER OF LIFE.