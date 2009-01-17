Lifetime Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

18-49 Women.



JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

REBA, ARMY WIVES, RITA ROCKS, WIFE SWAP, DIET TRIBE and movies.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Lifetime is hoping to use its Sunday strength to build up its Monday night comedy schedule, which now features the off-net shows REBA, HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, and the original sitcom RITA ROCKS and the unscripted series DIETTRIBE.

Lifetime plans to pair DIVA with its hit drama ARMY WIVES on Sunday nights starting in June. The network is also looking for a third original show for that night.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



DECEMBER 2008 - JANUARY 2009:

PREMIERES:



**December 6th - FLIRTING WITH 40 at 9pm

**January 5th - DIET TRIBE at 10pm

FEBRUARY AND BEYOND:

**February 9th - RITA ROCKS wiill now air on Mondays at 8pm

**June 7th - ARMY WIVES (season #3) at 10pm

**3rd Qtr 2009 - DROP DEAD DIVA

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to January 2008, Lifetime's overall primetime averages were down.Specific nights like Friday and Saturday did show some significant growth.Overall delivery was up +19% and +20%, respectively. In fact, the Saturday prime MOVIE was up +22% from one year ago.

JANUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall Monday-Sunday primetime averages in ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month, December. Overall share and delivery was down -32% and -31%, respectively. In fact almost every key demo was down this month overall.

Lifetime overhauled its Monday night lineup this month and MOVIES were replaced by four comedy series. REBA, RITA ROCKS, WIFE SWAP and DIETTRIBE. REBA was down -13% share. RITA ROCKS was down -14%. WIFE SWAP was down -4%, but was up +8% with Women 18-49 share. DIETTRIBE, a new original series about 5 friends who have 90 days to get fit, both mentally an physically for the most part held onto its lead-in numbers. And with a second season now being cast, we'll be gaining more of this series, as its contestants will be losing more;) Additionally, since its premiere on January 5, 2009, DIETTRIBE has cumed more than 13 million viewers and is drawing a younger female audience to the Network. (Lifetime press 2/3/09).

The prime MOVIE was down significantly this month by as much as -39% in delivery. Lifetime's MOVIES this month consisted of a mix of originals and MOW repeats. And both the Saturday MOVIE and Sunday MOVIE were also down substantially. However one new original movie for the month was PRAYERS FOR BOBBY, starring Sigourney Weaver. This movie was the highest rated program on the network this month as it recounts the true story of the Griffith family and their pursuit to come to terms with their son Bobby's homosexuality and eventual suicide. Lifetime double pumped the movie by airing it in primetime both Saturday and Sunday nights in primetime. Usually a good strategy for maximum exposure, but the second airing was diluted somewhat. Overall, not a stellar month for the Channel even with a new series premiere, and an original movie.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (off CBS). Deal reported at $82.5 million. Premieres Fall 2010.

WIFE SWAP (October 2008).Under the deal with Disney-ABC Domestic TV Distribution, Lifetime can run WIFE SWAP twice daily.Lifetime has secured the rights for 80 hour-long episodes, with 20 more to come in 2008.It would also be allowed to take any additional seasons produced, and this deal continues though 2012.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

ARMY WIVES (season #4, 18 episodes, debut 2010)

RITA ROCKS (season #2)

DIETTRIBE (season #2, 8 episodes, debuts summer '09)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

SIDE ORDER OF LIFE.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

THE GOLDEN GIRLS, THE NANNY, MY WORKOUT, DENISE AUSTIN'S DAILY WORKOUT, DENISE AUSTIN'S FIT & LITE,