Lifetime Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2007

NETWORK: Lifetime Television

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Connect, Play, Share"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Lifetime is dedicated to offering quality entertainment and informational programming, in addition to advocating a wide range of issues that affect women and their families.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Drama, Comedy, Documentaries, Reality, Specials

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: 18-49 Women

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 96.4 million

PARENT COMPANY:A&E Television Networks (the partnership between Disney/ABC, Hearst Corp. and NBC Universal, has officially acquired Lifetime Entertainment Services, the companies announced 8/27/09)

SISTER NETWORKS: A&E, Bio, Crime & Investigation, History, History en Español, History International, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, Military History,

CONTACT INFO:Main Address: 2049 Century Park East, Suite 840, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Main Phone: 310-556-7500

President/CEO, Lifetime Entertainment Services: Andrea Wong

Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Lifetime Networks: JoAnn Alfano

SVP, Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Scott Garner

SVP, Original Movies: Tanya Lopez

SVP, Series Programming & Develoment: Nina Lederman

SVP, Production: Colleen McCormick

VP, Original Movies: Stephen Bulka

VP, Reality Programming: David Hillman

VP, Reality Programming: Sandy Varo

VP, Reality Programming: David Gross

VP, Acquisitions: Elizabeth Cullen

VP, Series Development and Current Programming: Julia Gunn

VP, Production: Julie Stern

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The Lifetime Original Programming department is on the west coast, and all original programming ideas should be sent to that office. Finished acquisitions are sent to the east coast programming department. All materials must be submitted by an attorney, production company, or agent. They do not accept unsolicited materials. Lifetime does not accept pitches via e-mail.

COMPETITION: All top ten basic cable rated networks (i.e. USA, TBS, TNT), as well as niche female nets like (Oxygen & WE.)

NETWORK URL:http://www.lifetimetv.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:http://www.mylifetime.com/on-tv/schedule/daily