Lifetime Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of September 20, 2009)

CURENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

ARMY WIVES (DRAMA)

A sassy young women from the wrong side of the tracks marries a soldier and moves her kids onto an Army base.

Status:Currently airing season three. 36+ x 60. Produced by Mark Gordon Prods. and Touchstone Television.





DIET TRIBE (REALITY)

Reality series that follows the emotional journey of five friends as they attempt to go from "fat" to "fit."

Status:Season two to premiere. Produced by Pie Town Prods.

LISA WILLIAMS: LIFE AMONG THE DEAD (REALITY)

Using her uncanny abilities to see and speak with the dead, multi-talented English clairvoyant Lisa Williams brings messages from loved ones, answers questions and offers insights in spontaneous, heartwarming encounters with everyday Americans.

Status: 13 x 60. Produced by Merv Griffin Prods., Kimo Jagger Prods. and LAD Prods.

PROJECT RUNWAY (REALITY)

Hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum, the hit series provides budding designers with an opportunity to launch their careers in fashion under the watchful eye and mentor Tim Gunn.

Status: Currently airing season six. Produced by The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Prods. and Full Picture Prods.

REBA (COMEDY)

A comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction.

Status: WB/CW off network acquisition. 125 x 30. Produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Acme Prods.

RITA ROCKS (COMEDY)

Rita Clemens, an overworked wife and mother is in the middle of a full-blown identity crisis.

Status: Season two has been ordered. 20 x 30. Produced by Lifetime Television and Media Rights Capital.

WIFE SWAP (REALITY)

Have you ever wondered whether the grass is greener on the other side of the fence? Two wives discover that it often isn't when they hand over the keys to their homes and literally switch families for two weeks.

Status:ABC off network acquistion.



AUGUST 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

WIFE SWAP, ARMY WIVES, REBA, DROP DEAD DIVA, PROJECT RUNWAY and movies.



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Lifetime's programming strategy is now all about women having choices. Once the cable channel best known for its women in peril flicks, Lifetime has taken the dive into edgy comedies and upcoming tele-novela style melodramas. They look for reality competition shows, game shows, scripted dramas geared to 25-54 demo.

Lifetime launced DIVA with hit drama ARMY WIVES on Sunday nights in June. The network is also looking for a third original show for that night. Even with increasing competition from other video entertainment platforms, and an ever growing cable landscape, June has been the benchmark the past three years for this show.

The launch of PROJECT RUNWAY will be a key asset for Lifetime. A network which is known for movies since the beginning, now have come to expect high quality entertainment scripted shows Unscripted shows, however, hasve always been a challenge for them because it's not part of their brand expectation. So to air one of the top competition reality shows like RUNWAY on cable not only gives them a great series, but also gives them a beachhead in that space and allows them to launch new shows.

In the fall, Lifetime continues its commitment to comedy on Monday nights when it premieres SHERRI in an all new multi camera comedy on October 5th. SHERRI will bow as part of a one-hour comedy block paired with the returning RITA ROCKS. Both series will feature stripped original episodes for a full week.

UPCOMING PREMIERES:



PROJECT RUNWAY: ALL STARS premiered August 20th at 8pm

PROJECT RUNWAY premiered August 20th at 10pm

MODELS OF THE RUNWAY premiered August 20th at 11pm

GREY'S ANATOMY will premiere in September 2009

MEDIUM will premiere in September 2009

SHERRI will premiere October 5th 2009

DIETRIBE will premiere October 2nd, 2009

RITA ROCKS will premiere October 5th, 2009

RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison

August 2009 vs August 2008

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample



Compared to August 2008, Lifetime's overall primetime averages were down. Both share and delivery were down 11% and 12%, respectively. In fact, key demos were down across the week with the exception of Thursday and Sunday nights. Thursday nights boasts the long awaited, much anticipated PROJECT RUNWAY, season six which made its debut on August 20th. And Sunday night's success can be attributed to a solid night of programming with movies, DROP DEAD DIVA and ARMY WIVES. While the prime movie was down, ARMY WIVES was up 37%. ARMY WIVES was also up with Women 18-49 and 25-54 by 12% and 32%, respectively from one year ago.

Lifetime's primetime monthly average for ratings, share and demo delivery were up this month compared to July. Overall share was up 7% and delivery was up 11%. And not surprising, Thursday nights in particular had significant growth thanks to the debut of PROJECT RUNWAY. Share and delivery on this night were up by 36% and 39% overall.

PROJECT RUNWAY kicked off its sixth season premiere, on a new network, but came with a loyal following. One year later, its season six premiere episode became RUNWAY'S highest rated premiere ever. It came back stronger than ever in its new home. It not only brings in new viewers to Lifetime, but it also gives them the opportunity to promote their other shows. Thursday night's season premiere of RUNWAY outperformed its Bravo peak, drawing 4.2 million viewers at 10pm. That's an astounding 45% increase from season five's Runway premiere on Bravo last July and marks the most-watched series premiere ever for both RUNWAY and Lifetime. (Lifetime press 8/21/09) Lifetime's RUNWAY spin-off series MODELS OF THE RUNWAY, which premiered at 11pm, tapped into 1.9 million viewers. Then there was a two hour special PROJECT RUNWAY: ALL STAR CHALLENGE that aired proceeding the debut of the premiere episode.

Sunday nights were particularly strong this month thanks to original series. Break-out hit of the summer, DROP DEAD DIVA which premiered last month was up 13%. This one-hour comedic drama series scored its highest rating ever among Women 18-49 and 25-54 this month. The series was up 16% in total viewers over its season-to-date average. A long list of high profile guest stars throughout the first season have included: Paula Abdul, Rosie O'Donnell, Tim Gunn, Liza Minnelli, Delta Burke, and Nia Vardalos just to name a few. Lead-out ARMY WIVES also picked up steam this month with its best performance of the season for Women 18-49 and 25-54 with a growth of +11% in total viewers from its season-to-date average (Lifetime press). Considering that competition is steep on cable in the summertime, and original scripted series seem to regularly launch on Sunday nights, DIVA and ARMY WIVES have had a big presence which really resonates with the Lifetime viewers. Together, the two shows have made Lifetime the highest-rated and most watched ad-supported cable network in the Sunday, 9-11pm time period among W18-49. (Multichannel News)



Off-net acquisition REBA was down this month in key demos. However, REBA continues to be a staple for the channel as a movie lead-in. The prime movie, comprised of a mix of MOW's and theatricals, was down 8% in share. The few airings of WIFE SWAP this month were also down 27%.

The Saturday MOVIE was up 8% in overall delivery. In the midst of all these new original series premieres, Lifetime did manage to squeeze in one original movie on Saturday, August 22nd at 9pm titled ACCEPTANCE; a comedy starring Joan Cusack.

If the summer is any indication, Lifetime will build on the momentum gained with last season's slew of series launches in September, October and November, now that production schedules have bounced back from last year's Writers Guild of America strike. Lifetime appears to be back with a vengeance this season and has the ability to create unique programming that is both entertaining and tackles the complex issues of today's woman.z



PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:



OBSESSED, THE UGLY TRUTH and JULIE & JULIA (exclusive basuc cable rights to all 3 SONY films and scheduled to premiere in 2011).

THE NEW ADVENTURES OF OLD CHRISTINE (exclusive off-net CBS cable rights. Lifetime will have access to 88 episodes including all future episodes. Premiere Fall 2010)

MAD MONEY (telefilm, by Overture Films) Deal reported just under $4 million. Premieres second quarter 2010.

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (off CBS). Deal reported at $82.5 million. Premieres Fall 2010.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:



DROP DEAD DIVA (season 2, 13 episodes ordered)

ARMY WIVES (season 4, 18 episodes, debut 2010)

RITA ROCKS (season 2, 20 episodes ordered)

DIETTRIBE (season #2, 8 episodes, debuts summer '09)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

SIDE ORDER OF LIFE.