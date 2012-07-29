Lifetime Network Need

*Gena McCarthy, SVP of reality and alternative programming says that they are looking for “best-in-class characters in all genres; untapped worlds; and fresh, different formats that provide an entertaining escape for women, while not kicking men out of the room. We’ve had luck with strong, credible, loud characters and docusoaps.”

*They would also love to find strong, repeatable, stand-alone formats.

“Great characters, unexpected stories and wonderful storytelling.”

*McCarthy advises that “producers looking to make inroads with Lifetime should find an advocate” on her team and work the idea through him or her. “It could be any of our VPs, directors or managers.”

portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook