Lifetime Analysis - November 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Lifetime's programming strategy is now all about women having choices. Once the cable channel best known for its women in peril flicks, Lifetime has taken the dive into edgy comedies and upcoming tele-novela style melodramas. They look for reality competition shows, game shows, scripted dramas geared to 25-54 demo.

PROJECT RUNWAY was a key asset for Lifetime. A network known for movies since the beginning, now has come to expect high quality entertainment scripted shows. Unscripted shows however, have always been a challenge for them because it's not part of their brand expectation. RUNWAY a top competition show enabled them to branch out and acquire new reality shows and use RUNWAY as a launching pad for new programs.

NOVEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2011 vs. November 2010 (% Change)

This November, Lifetime was once again down in both the monthly and yearly ratings. The underperforming schedule was dominated by original Lifetime movies as well as acquired films. A glance at the network’s list of handpicked movies reveals that the network has fully immersed itself in the holiday spirit.

While Lifetime’s holiday themed films didn’t deliver substantial ratings, they did manage to beat out all three series that the network aired in November.

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES, REBA, and PROJECT ACESSORY all posted disappointing numbers. ACCESSORY was perhaps the most underwhelming, considering the success of sister show PROJECT RUNWAY. Lifetime’s series – both original and acquired – were ultimately unable crack the network’s list of top twenty telecasts.

Of the slew of original movies offered by Lifetime throughout November, DEAR SANTA and THE PASTOR’S WIFE rose to the top. Both films had the advantage of novelty, and predictably beat out older Lifetime movies such as AN ACCIDENTAL CHRISTMAS and UNDERCOVER CHRISTMAS.

The remainder of the schedule – which was comprised of Lifetime’s back catalogue of Christmas related movies – earned unimpressive ratings.

Overall, Saturday – which featured the two new Lifetime original movies – was the only remarkable primetime night of the week.