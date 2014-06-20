B&C BEYOND: June 23, 2014

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from the Hollywood Radio and Television Society Summer Comedy Panel Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on June 12 and the 5th Annual “Actors Fore Actors” Los Angeles Golf Classic presented by the Screen Actors Guild Foundation at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, Calif. on June 9.

Click here to view more photos.

Aereo Watch

The Tricky Tech of Programmatic Buys

Mel's Diner: A New Brand of CEO