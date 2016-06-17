B&C BEYOND: June 20, 2016

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events like the “Women at the Top: Female Empowerment in Media” panel June 12 at the Greenwich International Film Festival in Greenwich, Conn.

Click here to view more photos.

CBS, Nielsen Put New Face on Ad Effectiveness

Microsoft Undercuts Others with $299 UHD Blu-ray-Capable Xbox

Dish Asks Tribune to Agree to Arbitration

Hearst TV Looks to Verizon Digital Media Services for Streaming

Where to Be, What to Watch