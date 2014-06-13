B&C BEYOND: June 16, 2014
By Luke McCord
Community:
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the 2014 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 4 and the Xbox E3 Media Showcase at the United Artists Theater at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on June 9.
Click here to view more photos.
Multiplatform TV: Multiscreen Presents Ad Challenges, Opportunities
Multiplatform TV: Over-the-Top Content Is Constantly Growing
Multiplatform TV: Comcast/TWC 'Tipping Point' For Advanced Ads
Multiplatform TV: Starcom Exec Sees 'Weaker' Upfront But Other Bright Spots
Multiplatform TV: Turner's Funk—Rising Cost of Sports About 'Value Proposition'
Multiplatform TV: Distribution/Content on Convergent Paths
Multiplatform TV: Multiplatform TV: Showtime's Blank Likes Business Model
Ad Market Wonders: Where's the Money?
Stations Kick Off World Cup Coverage
Kaplan: NAB Will Fight For a Fair Auction
In Newsroom Systems, It's One for All
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.