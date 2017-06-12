B&C BEYOND: June 12, 2017
By Luke McCord
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
Click here to view more photos.How Not to Close the Digital Divide
Upfronts 2017: Media Agency Execs Size Up 2017-18 Broadcast Shows
Simulmedia to Make TV Software Available to Networks, Ad Buyers
Court Orders Dish to Pay Record Fine
Sponsors Turn Out as CMT Throws Party for 'Music Awards'
Netflix to Hit 128M Subs by 2022: Forecast
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.