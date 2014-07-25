B&C BEYOND: July 28, 2014
By Luke McCord
Community:
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD:
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from the TCA summer press tour 2014, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Click here to view more photos.
Planners See Taking Advantage of Technology As Winning Strategy
Al Franken's Independent Streak
Earnings Call: Time Warner Cable, Discovery, DirecTV
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.