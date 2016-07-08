B&C BEYOND: July 11, 2016

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events like the screening of Sundance’s upcoming series ‘The A Word’ on June 28 at New York’s Museum of Arts and Design

Click here to view more photos.

Internal Review of Ailes Suit Set By 21st Century Fox

On Eve of Olympics, Marketers Play Ball With MLB

CNNgo Hits Amazon Fire TV

Where to Be, What to Watch