Jonas Agin, Disney
As Executive Director, Global Original Programming, Jonas Agin is responsible for leading Disney Channel's development slate worldwide. A former television writer and producer in Los Angeles, Jonas was a writer and consultant on “The Troop,” and a writer and producer of “South of Nowhere,” a drama that appeared on Nickelodeon’s TeenNick from 2004 to 2008. In this exclusive interview with CABLEU, Jonas shares his unique perspective as someone who has deep experience as both a creative producer / writer and now, on the other side of the fence, as an Executive in charge of development new show ideas and working with producer / writers to create content that fits the current Disney brand. What is that brand? Here was Jonas has to say.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.