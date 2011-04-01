Jonas Agin, Disney

As Executive Director, Global Original Programming, Jonas Agin is responsible for leading Disney Channel's development slate worldwide. A former television writer and producer in Los Angeles, Jonas was a writer and consultant on “The Troop,” and a writer and producer of “South of Nowhere,” a drama that appeared on Nickelodeon’s TeenNick from 2004 to 2008. In this exclusive interview with CABLEU, Jonas shares his unique perspective as someone who has deep experience as both a creative producer / writer and now, on the other side of the fence, as an Executive in charge of development new show ideas and working with producer / writers to create content that fits the current Disney brand. What is that brand? Here was Jonas has to say.