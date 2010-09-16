John Miller, WE tv

John Miller serves as senior vice president, original productions and development for WE tv and Wedding Central.

In this role, Miller develops original programming serves as executive in charge of production on all network-produced programming. Based in New York, Miller reports to Kim Martin, president and general manager, WE tv and Wedding Central

Most recently, Miller was executive vice president of television at The Weinstein Co., where he oversaw all domestic TV production and development and served as the executive in charge of production for notable series such as Project Runway, Models of the Runway, and for the HBO/BBC series, The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency. Previously, he held positions at Touchstone Television, Telepictures Productions and MTV.