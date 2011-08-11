JOE D’AMBROSIA, Disney Junior

Joe D'Ambrosia is Vice President, Original Programming, Disney Junior. He oversees production and creative development of entertainment and learning-based television properties including the new animated adventure series "Jake and the Never Land Pirates," featuring new kid pirates alongside Disney's classic "Peter Pan" characters Captain Hook and Mr. Smee, and current hits "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and "Special Agent Oso." D'Ambrosia is also developing new full length and short-form series, including a series starring Minnie Mouse and a series set in the storybook world of the classic Disney Princesses.

Prior to joining Disney Channel, D'Ambrosia produced and developed children's television programming and family films at Murray Hill 5 Productions, which he co-founded with partner Tom Teves. Together, they developed, wrote and produced "Astro Boy" for Sony Pictures Television, which aired in 20 countries, and created "Golden Bridges," based on the classic book series "Golden Books," for The Learning Channel. Additional credits include the feature films "Mother of Invention" for Walt Disney Pictures, "Motel Galileo" and "Hello, I Love You" for Wind Dancer Films and "Escape from Island X" for Wildbrain Entertainment, and the television series "Undercover 101" for Lifetime Television, "Come Spy with Me" for ABC Family and "Blood+" for Sony Television.

Before forming Murray Hill 5 Productions, D'Ambrosia helped launch Sony Pictures Family Entertainment, overseeing the development and production of numerous family films and television series, including the movie "Land of the Lost" and The KidsWB! television series, "Phantom Investigators."

D'Ambrosia began his career at Nickelodeon where he launched their family film division, serving as the development and production executive on their first live action feature, "Harriet the Spy," and their first animated feature, "Rugrats, The Movie." He also oversaw development of the films "Rugrats in Paris" and "Snow Day."

D'Ambrosia graduated from Catholic University of America with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater.