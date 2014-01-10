B&C BEYOND: January 13, 2014
By Luke McCord
COMMUNITY
FF/RWD
A Singular Perspective On Television Comedy
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Schmooze
View photos from industry events such as a screening for the Disney Channel original movie 'Cloud 9' on Dec. 18 in Burbank, Calif. and CNN's, NBC's and ABC's New Year's Eve coverage in Times Square on Dec. 31.
A #CommActUpdate To Promote Innovation and Economic Growth
NBC Pivots Olympic Coverage Following Vonn's Withdrawal
Gut Check: A Reference Guide for Media on Spotting False Weight Loss Claims
TV's Evolution Depends on Smart Use of Spectrum
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.