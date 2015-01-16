B&C BEYOND: Jan. 19, 2015
By Luke McCord
Community:
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the Fox 2015 Golden Globe Awards party at Fox Pavilion in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 11 and the BAFTA Los Angeles 2015 Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 10.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.