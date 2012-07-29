Investigation Discovery Network Need

Right from the network:

The net is looking for high stakes mysteries, "female suspense" that evokes the response, "Don't go down that hallway!!"

What our fans love the most are true crime stories that give them a glimpse into the criminal mind, compelling mysteries that challenge them to solve the puzzle, and suspense stories that keep them on the edge of their seats.

UPDATE: Want to keep their schedule predictable. Entertainment & Mystery.

There are certain sensitivities when it comes to series focused on young victims and perpetrators - currently we prefer not to use adolescents as an organizing principle for our programming.