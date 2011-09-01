Investigation Discovery Analysis - September 2011

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Saturdays are the only night of the week that doesn’t have a consistent schedule, but it’s where viewers can catch mini-marathons of their favorite titles.

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2011 vs. September 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

The month-to-month growth had to slow down sometime for ID, and September was the month that it finally happened. But despite the very minor fall from August, it’s clear that ID is still on the way up. Numbers compared to September of 2010 are up across the board (mostly) and average age is younger than a year ago. All of ID’s top rated programs are outperforming last year as buzz about the network continues to grow. It’s good news all around at ID.

Top of the list this month was original UNUSUAL SUSPECTS. All telecasts scored above-average numbers despite not much assistance on a Sunday night from lead-in 48 HOURS.

Wednesday nights were strongest for the month as WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY and I MARRIED A MOBSTER scored above average throughout the month (and of course, drew in abundance of female viewers as well.)

I ESCAPED continued to be a solid performer for the network throughout the month. Numbers for the female demos were up from a month ago, and the show has more than doubled in viewership across all key demos from last year.

In fact, all of ID’s top programs are up from a year ago (except for a handful of men, but who needed them anyway?) Despite a moderate and understandable drop from August to September, ID can call this one another successful month. Keeping the lineup fresh and new for the largely female audience is going to be one of ID’s toughest challenges, but with an abundance of crime stories (just check out their website), we predict it won’t be too hard a task.