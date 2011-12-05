Investigation Discovery Analysis - October 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Saturdays are the only night of the week that doesn’t have a consistent schedule, but it’s where viewers can catch mini-marathons of their favorite titles.

OCTOBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2011 vs. October 2010 (% Change)

October was another solid month for ID. No earthshattering new trends, huge discrepancies in numbers, just simple, solid performances from all of the favorites. Still, with several new premieres on the slate during the month, it might have been nice for the net to catch some bigger numbers. But as is evidenced in the chart above, ID can boast solid year-to-year numbers – a great sign.

The list of top shows for the month including a mix of standby favorites and new originals. ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN took top billing, followed by HOMICIDE HUNTER and THE WILL. ON THE CASE is up a whopping 138% from last year, and most every returning show saw positive year-to-year growth.

Monday nights’ lineup was the weakest of the week with DISAPPERED managing to pull in above-average numbers. A seemingly misplaced OPRAH’S LIFECLASS barely even registered on the ratings meter.

Tuesdays scored just about average numbers, with the premiere of HOMICIDE HUNTER scoring well.

Wednesday’s WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY? saw positive growth from last month, and on par with ID’s other returning shows, also saw positive year-to-year growth as well (up 31% from October 2010.) Solid performance as well from the return of THE WILL, which also pulled in numbers well above-average. DEVIL YOU KNOW, which returned on 10/19 also saw positive growth.

Thursday’s I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT is seeing numbers just hovering around average. WICKED ATTRACTION had its finale on 10/27, pulling in above-average scores. Thought not one of the highest-rated nights of the week, Thursday skews the youngest for ID.

Friday’s lineup of back-to-back episodes of DEADLY WOMEN and TWISTED pulled in numbers above-average; still, the night, like all of the others, is showing solid growth from last year. Saturdays feature a mix of programming (and below-average numbers)

Strongest night of the week in ID’s lineup is Sundays (which also skews the oldest, too.) Leading that charge is UNUSUAL SUSPECTS and ON THE CASE, with repurposed 48 HOURS serving a strong lead-in in the 8pm and 9pm slots. In all cases, it’s quite clear that ID has built up its brand – next step will undoubtedly be to spread the word.