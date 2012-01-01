Investigation Discovery Analysis - November 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Saturdays are the only night of the week that doesn’t have a consistent schedule, but it’s where viewers can catch mini-marathons of their favorite titles. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

NOVEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2011 vs. November 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

November is in the books as another solid month for ID. This network keeps chugging along, making smart, calculated decisions, and careful programming selections. For the most part, these careful moves have paid off well for network - they are up 27% in HH viewers compared to last year, and 12% from last month. And all of their top programs are up from a year ago. The network is on a steady, solid path of growth for yet another month.

The viewers are coming to ID, and they’re staying loyal. Nearly every night of the week hits just about average numbers, with no drastic swings from night to night. Repackaged staples, like ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN and DATELINE continue to pull in big numbers, but some newcomers to the schedule have also found some success.

Audiences can’t seem to get enough of women who kill, and DEADLY WOMEN continues to work on the ID schedule. Airing somewhat sporadically throughout the week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the November 25 telecast of the show was the #1 rated telecast for the month. The show is up 17% from last year, and saw growth in nearly every key demographic as well.

Tuesday nights’ HOMICIDE HUNTER: LT. JOE KENDA, has resonated with the ID audience, and was the #3 top program of the month for ID. Lt. Joe is up from last month too – a modest 4%, but up is up. It’s nice to know that there’s a least one network out there where it’s OK to focus a show around a retired guy.

DISAPPEARED continues to work on the Monday night schedule, up 15% from a year ago, while WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY jumped 29%, and helped drive Wednesday nights to be the strongest night of the week along with Sunday’s lineup of 48 HOURS and ON THE CASE.

Strong, solid originals that work the brand and don’t alienate the audience, and key acquisitions are the key to ID’s slow and steady growth. Likely they won’t break the mold anytime soon, but there is clear opportunity for producers to bring great characters and compelling crime stories to the table.