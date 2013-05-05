Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Premieres run nearly every night of the week, leading to nightly averages with no major fluctuations, a different scheduling strategy from many other networks in the cable landscape. While theme nights are a little hard to discern (since the theme of the network is basically "investigation mysteries," Friday nights have traditionally featured programs about murders and relationships (In March, FATAL VOWS, WHO THE BLEEP, and BLOOD RELATIVES.) While most programs are hours, ID is open to half-hours, and usually airs two episodes back-to-back in the timeslot.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

ID's growth is fueled by new series premieres. With 2 new series premiere in April, ID's year-to-year numbers were up in overall HH demos, as well as in Women 25-54. Still, as more networks are starting to compete for the female crime space, ID has started to see more night-to-night ratings fluctuation than it has in months past.

April saw the premiere of two new series, MURDER IN PARADISE on Saturday 4/13, and I WAS MURDERED on Wednesday, 4/24. Despite above-average performances by the new series in the 9pm, and later in the month, in the 10pm timeslot, the night was down in overall viewers 4% compared to last year.

Wednesdays were another story. The night was up 24% compared to last year, and was among the stronger nights of the week for ID. I WAS MURDERED outperformed all other shows on Wednesday night during the month.

Friday nights in April also saw positive year-to-year growth, which was fueled by strong performances from WHO THE BLEEP and DATES FROM HELL. With overall numbers and key female demos both up compared to last year, it's clear that ID's female audience responds very well to stories of murder in the relationship arena.

Sunday nights were the strongest of the week for ID this month, as DATELINE ON ID and UNUSUAL SUSPECTS anchored the primetime lineup. DATELINE ON ID is up 42% compared to its performance in April 2012. UNUSUAL SUSPECTS, on the other hand, fell 6% compared to last year.

FBI: CRIMINAL PURSUIT aired in the 10pm slot on ID's schedule on Monday night, leading out of UNUSUAL SUSPECTS and SINS & SECRETS. FBI was the strongest performer throughout the month, and the night skewed slightly more male that it has in the past. Tuesday night's bright spot continues to be DEAD OF NIGHT in the 10pm slot. Strong performances from the show helped drive the night up compared to last year.

It's clear that ID has tremendous momentum and an influx of new programming to keep viewers compelled and coming back for more. For producers, it's also one of the few places that will potentially greenlight a paper pitch - just make sure your stories haven't been... "done to death." In the coming months, look for more originals from ID and look for a few more risks for ID to expand their mystery genre.