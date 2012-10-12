Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Investigation Discovery continues its upward trend for yet another month. September 2012 is in the books as another positive month with every night seeing year-to-year growth. ID is "America's fastest growing network," according to network press, and it's clearly evident from the ratings, which, month after month, have showed growth compared to last year. As has been the trend, every night of the week has seen an increase in overall viewers. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations from night to night - just solid programming with loyal viewers. In addition, every returning show from September 2011 saw overall HH growth compared to last year. And, having just announced a tremendous slate of originals at their upfront, there seems to be no stopping ID's momentum. And, as one of the few networks still open to the co-production model, ID's slate of original series show no signs of slowing, and it's a great network for producers hoping to retain international rights.

September's Monday night primetime lineup featured BLOOD, LIES, & ALIBIS in the 9pm and 10pm slots, followed by back-to-back episodes of STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS in the 10pm and 10:30pm slot. The night was up 19% from last year in overall HH viewers; however, both BLOOD LIES & ALIBIS and STOLEN VOICES (one of the few 30-minute programs on ID's slate) saw numbers start to decline as the month went on. Toward the end of September, STOLEN VOICES was replaced with UNUSUAL SUSPECTS in the 10pm slot, which also wasn't able to hit average.

For another month, Tuesdays nights saw significant growth in year-to-year household numbers. Up 64% in overall viewers, the night was anchored by acquisitions DATELINE, followed by WICKED ATTRACTION and TWISTED. TWISTED scored better than WICKED ATTRACTION did in the 10pm slot. Back to back episodes of EVIL TWINS, which saw its debut over the summer, wasn't able to hit average on 8/28.

Relationships from hell continues to be the Wednesday night theme for ID, with a lineup featuring WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY, DIRTY LITTLE LIES, and I MARRIED A MOBSTER. The night was up moderately in overall viewers compared to last year (15%). Ratings fluctuated a bit, but most airings hovered around average, with freshman series DIRTY LITTLE LIARS pulling some of the highest overall numbers for the night.

VERY BAD MEN, in the 10pm and 10:30pm slots anchored the Thursday night primetime schedule in September. Throughout the month, the lead-in program at 8pm and 9pm rotated among BEHIND MANSION WALLS, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, DEADLY SINS, UNUSUAL SUSPECTS, and BLOOD RELATIVES - an interesting programming choice by the team at ID. Both BEHIND MANSION WALLS and UNUSUAL SUSPECTS pulled in the most eyes and lead to better numbers for VERY BAD MEN.

Friday night's 38% increase was fueled by DEADLY WOMEN and DEADLY AFFAIRS. The night was up overall and most airings managed to score average to above-average numbers. It's clear that relationships + death = a solid combination for ID programming.

More in that genre on Saturday nights - WICKED ATTRACTION, HAPPILY NEVER AFTER, SCORNED: LOVE KILLS, and DEADLY AFFAIRS appeared on the September Saturday schedule for ID. The night was up 67% in overall viewers and numbers for the 10pm slot all beat average throughout the month. In addition, WICKED ATTRACTION was up 58% compared to this time last year.

Sunday nights were anchored by a slew of ID staples, driving up viewership 34% compared to last year. ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN, along with SINS & SECRETS, and UNUSUAL SUSPECTS delivered solid numbers for the network throughout the month.

It's clear that ID has tremendous momentum and an influx of new programming to keep viewers compelled and coming back for more. For producers, it's also one of the few places that will potentially greenlight a paper pitch - just make sure your stories haven't been... "done to death."