Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

AUGUST 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2012 vs. August 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Investigation Discovery continues its upward trend for yet another month. August 2012 is in the books as another positive month with every night seeing year-to-year growth. ID is "America's fastest growing network," according to network press, and it's clearly evident from the ratings, which, month after month, have showed growth compared to last year. As has been the trend, every night of the week has seen an increase in overall viewers. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations from night to night - just solid programming with loyal viewers. And, having just announced a tremendous slate of originals at their upfront, there seems to be no stopping ID's momentum. And, as one of the few networks still open to the co-production model, ID's slate of original series show no signs of slowing, and it's a great network for producers hoping to retain international rights.

August's Monday night primetime lineup featured BLOOD, LIES, & ALIBIS in the 9pm and 10pm slots, followed by back-to-back episodes of STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS in the 10pm and 10:30pm slot. The night was up significantly from last year in overall HH viewers (32%) and STOLEN VOICES, one of the few 30-minute programs on ID's slate, scored above-average numbers (though numbers showed some signs of decline throughout the month.)

Tuesdays nights saw the most significant growth in year-to-year household numbers. Up 42% in overall viewers, the night was anchored by a variety of stacked episodes of various programs, including I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, DATES FROM HELL, and HAPPILY NEVER AFTER. Top performing was HAPPILY NEVER AFTER. 20/20 ON ID was on the schedule for the latter half of August and numbers increased from week to week.

Relationships from hell continues to be the Wednesday night theme for ID, with a lineup featuring DATES FROM HELL, WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY, and I MARRIED A MOBSTER. The night was up moderately in overall viewers compared to last year (12%). Almost every airing is hitting at least average, and both WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY and I MARRIED A MOBSTER increased in viewers throughout the month.

BEHIND MANSION WALLS, EVIL TWINS, and SINS & SECRETS anchored the Thursday night primetime schedule in August. The night was up 36% compared to last year, and saw even more increases among key younger demographics. EVIL TWINS and SINS & SECRETS are some of the strongest-performing series of the month for ID (#2 and #3 among overall HH ratings.) The night is the strongest of the week for ID.

Friday night's 14% increase was fueled by more originals. EVIL, I, which premiered in June, started to show signs of wear in its August airings. The lineup of NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, MOTIVES & MURDERS, and EVIL I was replaced midway through the month with stacked episodes of DEADLY WOMEN, which hovered just above and below average.

WICKED ATTRACTION and HAPPILY NEVER AFTER both anchored the Saturday schedule in August. The night saw an 18% increase in viewers over last year. While WICKED ATTRACTION attracted average to above-average numbers, lead-out HAPPILY EVER AFTER delivered an even bigger audience in August

Sunday nights were anchored by a slew of ID staples, driving up viewership 21% compared to last year, though the night did see some losses in key younger demographics. NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN almost all performed over-average throughout the month, but 48 HOURS ON ID is showing some signs of decline, as none of the airings managed to hit average in August.