Investigation Discovery Analysis

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

JULY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs. July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Another positive month is in the books for Investigation Discovery. ID is "America's fastest growing network," according to network press, and it's clearly evident from the ratings, which, month after month, have showed growth compared to last year. As has been the trend, every night of the week has seen an increase in overall viewers. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations from night to night - just solid programming with loyal viewers. And, having just announced a tremendous slate of originals at their upfront, there seems to be no stopping ID's momentum. And, as one of the few networks still open to the co-production model, ID's slate of original series show no signs of slowing, and it's a great network for producers hoping to retain international rights.

July's Monday night lineup featured FATAL ENCOUNTERS at 8pm, BLOOD LIES & ALIBIS at 9pm, and STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS in the 10pm and 10:30pm slot. The night was up significantly from last year in overall HH viewers, and STOLEN VOICES, one of the few 30-minute programs on ID's slate, scored above-average numbers.

Tuesday saw more moderate growth in July, up 13% in HH viewers, and even more among the key demos when compared to July 2011. One of the few nights of the week to have an inconsistent schedule, in July mini-marathons and stacked episodes were the trend. 20/20 ON ID, the only main staple for Tuesday nights, declined throughout the month and the show is down 12% in HH viewers compared to last year.

Relationships from hell is the theme for Wednesday night's programming lineup, which features DATELINE, WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY, and newcomer DATES FROM HELL, which premiered on 7/11. DATES FROM HELL held steady above-average numbers in its premiere and subsequent weeks, but started to show signs of decline by the end of the month.

BEHIND MANSION WALLS and BLOOD RELATIVES anchored the Thursday night primetime schedule in July. The night saw very solid year-to-year growth, up 32% in HH viewers compared to a year ago. New episodes of both programs scored above-average numbers. And newcomer EVIL TWINS, which premiered on 7/26, was the highest-rated program of the month, scoring 53% above average for the month. The night was the strongest of the week for ID.

Friday night's 22% increase was fueled by more originals. EVIL, I, which premiered in June, brought in above-average numbers throughout July, outscoring lead-in NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR.

WICKED ATTRACTION and HAPPILY NEVER AFTER both anchored the Saturday schedule in July. The night saw an 18% increase in viewers over last year. While WICKED ATTRACTION attracted average and slightly better numbers, lead-out HAPPILY EVER AFTER delivered an even bigger audience in July.

Sunday nights were anchored by a slew of ID staples, driving up viewership 19% compared to last year. 48 HOURS ON ID, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN almost all performed over-average throughout the month, leading Sunday nights to be the strongest of the week for ID.