Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

ID is "America's fastest growing network," according to network press, and it's clearly evident from the ratings, which, month after month, have showed growth compared to last year. As has been the trend, every night of the week has seen an increase in both male and female viewers, and is skewing younger than it was a year ago. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations from night to night - just solid programming with loyal viewers. And, having just announced a tremendous slate of originals at their upfront, there seems to be no stopping ID's momentum.

June's Monday night lineup featured FATAL ENCOUNTERS in both the 8pm and 10pm slot, with BLOOD, LIES & ALIBIS sandwiched in at 9pm. While numbers for FATAL ENCOUNTERS increased throughout the month, BLOOD, LIES & ALIBIS steadily declined week after week. Still, both programs performed above average, and the night is one of the stronger of the week for ID.

Tuesday saw more moderate growth in June, up 5% in HH viewers, and flat among people 18-34. The schedule for the night shifted from week to week during June, most probably contributing to the smaller-than-average year-to-year growth. Top performing programs of Tuesday night included REEL CRIME/REAL STORY and FBI: CRIMINAL PURSUIT.

Wednesdays saw a 7% increase in year-to-year HH viewers. I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT and FBI: CRIMINAL PURSUIT anchored the night. While I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT is starting to show some signs of wear, falling 7% compared to last year, FBI: CRIMINAL PURSUIT is up 26% in HH viewers, and among the key demographics.

Thursdays in June saw the biggest year-to-year growth out of any night of the week for ID, up 49% compared to June 2011. The night was anchored by a solid lineup - BEHIND MANSION WALLS and BLOOD RELATIVES. BLOOD RELATIVES took the top spot as the #1 rated show in overall viewers for ID. Numbers for both shows increased throughout the month.

Friday night's 12% increase was fueled by more originals, including the premiere of new series EVIL, I. Numbers were below average in its premiere and fell later in the month - time will tell if this show will stick around for season 2.

SCORNED: LOVE KILLS and WICKED ATTRACTION were on the slate for Saturday which was up 19% compared to Saturdays in June 2011. WICKED ATTRACTION was up 29% in overall HH viewers, and even more across all key demographics compared to a numbers a year ago.

Sunday nights were anchored by a slew of ID staples, driving up viewership 26% compared to last year. 48 HOURS ON ID, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN almost all performed over-average throughout the month, leading Sunday nights to be the strongest of the week for ID.