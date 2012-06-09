Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

May was yet another positive, solid month for Investigation Discovery. As has been the case for the last several months, nearly every returning programming saw growth compared to last year. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations from night to night - just solid programming with loyal viewers.

Monday night's lineup in May was anchored by series FATAL ENCOUNTERS. Lead-ins DISAPPEARED, and DATELINE, which aired toward the beginning of the month, both pulled in above-average numbers. FATAL ENCOUNTERS consistently reached numbers nearly double average throughout the month, and the show was among the top 10 programs in overall viewers during the month.

The pattern of growth continued into Tuesday, which featured a lineup of 20/20 in the 8pm slot, followed by back to back episodes of another program that rotated throughout the month - NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, ALASKA: ICE COLD KILLERS, COLD BLOOD, and UNUSUAL SUSPECTS all rotated through that timeslot. Numbers were similar for every show, with NIGHTMARE just averaging slightly higher numbers.

Wednesdays saw perhaps the most surprising information - no growth in overall viewers from year-to-year. However, numbers in the key younger demographics were up 50%. I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT, and FBI: CRIMINAL PURSUIT both scored big numbers among the younger demographics, and the night was the youngest-skewing of the month for ID.

More year-to-year growth for ID on Thursday nights with the powerhouse ID series DATELINE ON ID, COLD BLOOD, and SINS & SECRETS. DATELINE was up 9% compared to last year, while COLD BLOOD took a small loss of 11% from a year ago. SINS & SECRETS continues to score numbers that are double average for the network.

Friday night's 35% increase was fueled by more originals: SCORNED: LOVE KILLS, MOTIVES & MURDERS, and WICKED ATTRACTION. All the programs hit above-average numbers. Saturday's DEADLY SINS and SCORNED: LOVE KILLS lineup also saw year-to-year growth.

Sunday nights finish out the week with more ID powerhouse series: 48 HOURS ON ID, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and UNUSUAL SUSPECTS. All performed well, but UNUSUAL SUSPECTS took the top spot as #1 program in overall viewers for ID during the month of May, and in many cases, nearly tripled average during its airing.