Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

MARCH 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2012 vs. March 2011 (% Change)

Another solid month is in the books for Investigation Discovery. Numbers continue to improve overall, and among the key demographics. Nearly every returning programming saw growth compared to last year. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations - just solid programming with loyal viewers.

Monday nights in March saw the continuation of January's DISAPPEARED and STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS. Overall numbers were down compared to a year ago, but numbers among the key female demographics were up.

Tuesdays saw a jump of 21% compared to last year. The nights remains one of the few to not be scheduled consistently. Rather, mini-martathons and stacked episodes dominate the lineup. In March, SINS & SECRETS, I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT, DEVIL YOU KNOW, and NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR were on the roster. The top performer (though not by much) was NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR.

NOTHING PERSONAL joined the schedule on Wednesdays at 9pm in March, and the night saw the biggest growth of any of the week (up 35%) compared to a year ago. Numbers for the show fluctuated a bit after its premiere when both lead-in and lead-out scored higher.

Thursday nights remains, for another month, the strongest of the week for ID. Up 23% compared to last year, Thursday night's lineup of DATELINE, STALKED: SOMEONE'S WATCHING, and SINS & SECRETS, is an ID powerhouse. All of the programs are up in viewership compared to 2011.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all saw growth compared to a year ago. Friday saw the premiere of 4-part special ON DEATH ROW. Numbers fluctuated a bit after the premiere, but were up again at the end of the month. Saturdays and Sundays both featured a variety of strong performers, including the #1-rated for the month UNUSUAL SUSPECTS and #2 SCORNED: LOVE KILLS.

Strong, solid originals that work the brand and don’t alienate the audience, and key acquisitions are the key to ID’s slow and steady growth. Likely they won’t break the mold anytime soon, but there is clear opportunity for producers to bring great characters and compelling crime stories to the table.