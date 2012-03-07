Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Saturdays are the only night of the week that doesn’t have a consistent schedule, but it’s where viewers can catch mini-marathons of their favorite titles. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

FEBRUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

With overall and key demographic numbers for every night of the week up from last year, ID is continuing its momentum and on the way toward a great 2012. The network saw some of the most positive year-to-year improvement among the CableU Top 30 and every returning program showed growth from a year ago. ID's programs are catching on, its audience is growing, and clearly, can't get enough of crime. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations - just solid programming with loyal viewers. (To see how ID's year-to-year numbers compared to the other networks in the CableU Top 30, click here: http://www.cableu.tv/?p=32264)

Monday nights in February saw the continuation of January's DISAPPEARED and STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS. Though there was moderate fluctuation in audience throughout the month, STOLEN VOICES took the #1 program slot for ID in February, and the show was up compared to both last month and last year (13% and 32%, respectively.) DISAPPEARED also saw positive year-to-year-growth, and overall, the night came in a just above average for ID.

Tuesdays in February continued the trend we spotted in January of stacked episodes and mini-marathons instead of a regular lineup. This month, SINS & SECRETS, DEADLY WOMEN, SCORNED: LOVE KILLS, and THE INJUSTICE FILES were on the roster. SINS & SECRETS resonated the most with viewers, bringing in above-average numbers and driving the night up 24% over last year. This lineup was the youngest of the week for ID.

Wednesday night’s lineup of DATELINE, 20/20, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and DARK MINDS was one of the stronger nights of the week. DARK MINDS, which premiered at the end of January, continued to score above average numbers. The show was among the top 10 programs for the month, and Wednesday nights saw some of the biggest year-to-year growth out of the week.

Thursday saw the biggest jump in viewers, with SINS & SECRETS leading the charge. Almost all of the airings pulled in above-average numbers (although the show is showing just a bit of wear compared to last month and last year.) The night was also the strongest of the week for ID.

Fridays saw the premiere of KILLER TRIALS on February 3 in the 10pm slot. Numbers started around average for the first airing, but declined from there.

Stories of love gone wrong was the theme for Saturday night. WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY and SCORNED: LOVE KILLS both pulled in solid numbers throughout the month. WHO THE BLEEP is up 10% from a year ago.

Sundays continue to score well in February with a lineup of staples – 48 HOURS, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN. Numbers improved steadily throughout the month and all of the shows had significant year-t0-year growth.

Strong, solid originals that work the brand and don’t alienate the audience, and key acquisitions are the key to ID’s slow and steady growth. Likely they won’t break the mold anytime soon, but there is clear opportunity for producers to bring great characters and compelling crime stories to the table.