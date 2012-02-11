Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Saturdays are the only night of the week that doesn’t have a consistent schedule, but it’s where viewers can catch mini-marathons of their favorite titles. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After closing out a solid 2012 with positive numbers in December, January has proven to be a great start to 2012 for ID. Every night of the week is up compared to January 2011, all nights are up compared to December 2011, and nearly every retuning program showed growth compared to last year. ID's programs are catching on, its audience is growing, and clearly, can't get enough of crime. Compared to other networks, ID boasts numbers that hover around their average every night of the week. There are no big dramatic fluctuations - just solid programming with loyal viewers.

Monday nights in January continued were comprised of DISAPPEARED and STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS. Although STOLEN VOICES BURIED SECRETS was the only program to start to show any sign of wear (it was down 35% compared to last year), the show scored above-average numbers, and showed clear signs of growth throughout the month.

Tuesdays hovered just below average for ID, with an unusual lineup throughout January of stacked episodes and mini-marathons of HOMICIDE HUNTER one week, COLD BLOOD, and FATAL ENCOUNTER another. This is unusual for ID's normally consistent scheduling and didn't resonate with viewers.

Wednesday night’s lineup of DATELINE, 20/20, NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, and FATAL ENCOUNTERS, was one of the strongest nights of the week. The premiere of DARK MINDS on 1/25 scored as the top telecast of the month. The night also saw the biggest year-to-year growth, up 51% compared to year-ago numbers.

Thursdays in January were up nicely from year ago (29%), and from December (up 71%). The premiere of SINS AND SECRETS hit above average numbers in its debut and maintained throughout the month. The night was one of the strongest of the week for ID.

Fridays continues to be "women-who-kill" night on ID with PRISON DIARIES (off TLC), DEADLY WOMEN, and WICKED ATTRACTION. The night skews the youngest, but numbers are hovering around average.

SCORNED: LOVE KILLS premiered on Saturday January 21, to above average numbers. The pairing of SCORNED, with lead-in WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY? packs a solid punch for ID, and ratings continue to build throughout the night.

Sundays continue to well in January with a lineup of staples – 48 HOURS and ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN. Both shows continue to deliver, with ON THE CASE taking 3 of the top program slots for the month and hitting bigger numbers than it did a year ago, up 16%.

Strong, solid originals that work the brand and don’t alienate the audience, and key acquisitions are the key to ID’s slow and steady growth. Likely they won’t break the mold anytime soon, but there is clear opportunity for producers to bring great characters and compelling crime stories to the table.