Investigation Discovery Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

A mix of repurposed acquisitions combined with catchy-named originals comprise ID’s schedule. Staples like DATELINE, 48 HOURS, and 20/20 lead viewers into originals at 10pm. Saturdays are the only night of the week that don’t have a consistent schedule, but it’s where viewers can catch mini-marathons of their favorite titles. Overall, ID boasts a well-balanced schedule that doesn't rely too much on one or two titles - most programs get equal airtime.

DECEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

December is in the books as another solid month for ID. This network keeps chugging along, making smart, calculated decisions, and careful programming selections. For the most part, these careful moves have paid off well for network – they are up 19% in HH viewers compared to last year, and flat from a solid November. However, for the first time in awhile, some of the returning series are starting to show signs of wear – it’s just about time for a fresh 2012 slate to roll out.

Monday nights in December saw the addition of two shows to the lineup – STOLEN VOICES, BURIED SECRETS and STALKED: SOMEONE’S WACTHING. Both programs scored above average numbers, and improved throughout the month, driving Monday nights to a 12% increase in overall viewers compared to December 2010.

COLD BLOOD and HOMICIDE HUNTER both performed consistently on Tuesday nights in December. Both series are up slightly from November performances, though COLD BLOOD is down 10% compared to last year.

Wednesday night’s lineup of DATELINE, THE WILL: FAMILY SECRETS REVEALED, DEVIL YOU KNOW, and WHO THE BLEEP DID I MARRY, was one of the strongest nights of the week.

Thursdays failed to hit average, despite consistent performances throughout the month from I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT and HOSTAGE: DO OR DIE. Thursday is also the youngest night of the week for the network, by several years.

Fridays' women-who-kill night scored just about average, with Saturday's mini-marathons not far behind. Top performing marathon night was BEHIND MANSION WALLS.

Sundays took the top spot in December, with a lineup of staples – 48 HOURS and ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN. Both shows continue to deliver, with ON THE CASE taking 4 of the top program slots for the month. The show is just beginning to show some wear, as it was down 6% compared to last year.

Strong, solid originals that work the brand and don’t alienate the audience, and key acquisitions are the key to ID’s slow and steady growth. Likely they won’t break the mold anytime soon, but there is clear opportunity for producers to bring great characters and compelling crime stories to the table.