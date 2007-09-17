History Channel Strategic Opportunities - September 2007

IN DEVELOPMENT

AMERICA: THE STORY OF US (DOCUMENTARY)

History of the United States. From the origins to infrastructure, exploring the people and events that shaped this country's history. Landmark event series for the network.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010. 12x60. Produced by Nutopia Productions

THE REAL COWBOY (DOCUMENTARY)

Focus on the old west.

Premiere Date: TBA 2009. 6x60. Produced by Half Yard Productions.

MADHOUSE (NON-FICTION)

Quarter mile racing track in Winston-Salem, NC is the setting for a look at the drivers, owners, and fans at the Saturday night races.

Premiere Date: TBA 2009/2010. 13 eps. Produced by Triage Entertainment

MANSON (DOCUDRAMA)

Recounts the nine months leading up to what Manson called Helter Skelter, a two night murder spree meant to incite a race war.

Premiere Date: September 7, 2009. 1x20. Produced by Cineflix

MYSTERYQUEST (NON-FICTION)

Using science to explain long held mysteries, including the Bermuda Triangle and the lost city of Atlantis.

Premiere Date: September 16, 2009. 10 eps. Produced by KPI Productions



THE NATURALIZED (DOCUMENTARY)

Comedian Jon Stewart brings his signature tone as he follows six people from six countries through the process of immigration and citizenship.

Premiere Date: September 9, 2009. 1x120. Produced by Bubulah Productions

NOSTRADAMUS EFFECT (DOCUMENTARY)

Examines prophecies from Nostradamus and the Bible, comparing them to today's events.

Premiere Date: September 9, 2009. 12x60. Produced by Workaholic Productions



THE PEOPLE SPEAK (DOCUMENTARY)

Based on the book "A People's History of the United States", archival footage, celebrity readings and interviews, are used to chronicle stories about people making a difference in public policy and other matters. Slated to participate are Matt Damon, Marisa Tomei, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan

Premiere Date: 4th Qtr, 2009. 1x120. Produced by First Tuesday Media, et al.

WWII HD (DOCUMENTARY)

Restored color archives and personal diaries are used to follow the paths of a handful of men throughout the war. Voices will be provided by well known talent not yet announced.

Premiere Date: 4th Qtr, 2009. 10x60. Produced by Lou Reda Productions