History Channel Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

9/12: THE DAY AFTER (DOCUMENTARY)

A look at the day after the attacks of September 11th.

Premiere Date: TBA. 1x120. Produced by New Animal Productions.

AMERICA: THE STORY OF US (DOCUMENTARY)

History of the United States. From the origins to infrastructure, exploring the people and events that shaped this country's history. Landmark event series for the network.

Premiere Date: April, 2010. 12x60. Produced by Nutopia Productions

EXTREME TRUCKERS (NON-FICTION)

Travelling the globe with American truck drivers attempt to navigate dangerous roads. Spin-off series out of ICE ROAD TRUCKERS.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Original Productions

THE KENNEDYS (DRAMA)

Following the Kennedy clan, from JFK's inauguration in 1960 to RFK's assassination in 1968, with flashbacks to their earlier years.

Premiere Date: TBA 2011. 8x60. Produced by Muse Entertainment in association with Asylum Entertainment.

ONLY IN AMERICA WITH LARRY THE CABLE GUY (NON-FICTION)

Larry the Cable Guy explores the country, bring his comedic take on history along for the ride.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010. 13x60. Produced by Pilgrim Films & Television and Parallel Entertainment

SLICED (SCIENCE)

Various objects are cut in half, revealing their inside details and how it works.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced Powderhouse Productions

TOP SHOT (COMPETITION)

Shooting competition in which contenders take part in team and individual events inspired by history. Ranges from military sniper missions to wild west shoot outs.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010. 10x60. Produced by Pilgrim Films & TV